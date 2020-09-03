SCBA concerned over PM’s tweet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Abid Saqi, Vice-Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council and Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, President, Supreme Court Bar Association, have expressed their concern and dismay over the content of tweet of the prime minister that went viral on social media.
In a press release issued here on Wednesday, they said that the prime minister, being executive head of the country, is supposed to and so expected of playing the role of a wise statesman, striking balance among different religious sects and communities rather than causing discrimination against a particular community/sect.