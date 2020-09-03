Rs738m corruption: FIR lodged against VC Sindh varsity, 69 others

SUKKUR: The Anti-Corruption Police have launched an FIR against Vice-Chancellor of the Sindh University Jamshoro Prof Fateh Muhammad Berfat, Registrar Ameer Abro and 68 other officials of the university in an alleged case of corruption of Rs738 million from the university’s accounts, while six of them were granted protective bails from the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur on Wednesday. Six officials, identified as Faisal Zaman, Rafiq Ahmed, Mashooq Memon, Sajjad and Noorullah of Sindh University Jamshoro were booked in an FIR for alleged misparropriating of Rs738 million. They appeared before the SHC on Wednesday along with their counsels for getting anticipatory bails. Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar granted them pre-arrest bails.