Alhamra academy resumes classes

LAHORE: Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is resuming its all classes in open air and the classes will be held one day apart with strict implementation of the SOPs to prevent COVID-19. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai Wednesday chaired a meeting with regard to resumption of the classes.