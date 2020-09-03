Punjab CM Usman Buzdar approves work on four dams

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved initiating spadework on four small dams in the Koh-e-Suleman area for saving hill-torrents’ water.

He chaired a meeting at his office in which secretary irrigation apprised the chief minister of different matters relating to the construction of small dams. The chief minister stated that the Punjab government was pondering over different options for small dams as such water reservoir facility was the need of the hour. The abundance of hill-torrents’ water is wasted every year and the project will help to save this natural resource for different purposes. People of backward areas will also get clean drinking water; he said and added that technical study was under way in the first phase.