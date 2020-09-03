ICT hospitals on high alert amid flood warning

Islamabad: While fearing urban flooding due to heavy rains, the district administration has put Islamabad's government hospitals on high alert. In formal communication to PIMS, Polyclinic and CDA hospital, the administration said heavy rains would lash the capital city for the next few days.

"It is requested that all the hospitals in Islamabad may be kept on high alert so that any untoward situation may be avoided," it said. The administration also asked hospitals to name their respective focal persons for the emergency situation.

A spell of heavy rains began in Islamabad and Rawalpindi early on Tuesday and continued all through the day intermittently. Meanwhile, the district administration issued an alert saying Ghauri Town, Soan Gardens, and Sectors I-8 and I-9 are likely be inundated with rainwater.

It said the Soan and Korang rivers as well as the Simply and Rawal dams, near Islamabad and Rawalpindi, were expected to flood during the ongoing week Flooding was also feared to occur in the Kutchi abaadis (slums) in sectors F-9, G-6, G-8, H-9, and I-9 as well as Khanna Pul, Ghauri Town and Soan, it added.

The administration warned that opening the Simply and Rawal dams’ spillways would likely inundate the Soan and Korang rivers and disrupt electricity, water, and sewerage services in the areas.