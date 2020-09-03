Harry-Meghan production deal with Netflix

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
NEW YORK: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new home: Netflix. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children’s programming for the streamer, according to a statement.