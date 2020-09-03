US to require approvals on work of Chinese diplomats in America

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
WASHINGTON: The United States will now require senior Chinese diplomats in the country to receive approvals from the State Department before visiting US university campuses and holding cultural events with more than 50 people outside the mission grounds, the Department said on Wednesday. Washington cast the new moves as a response to what it said was Beijing’s restrictions on American diplomats based in China.