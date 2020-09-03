Saudi Arabia says flights to, from UAE can fly over kingdom

By News Desk

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Saudi Arabia announced Wednesday that flights to and from the United Arab Emirates “from all countries” will now be able to use its airspace. The official Saudi Press Agency said the move comes in response to a “request by the UAE” to open routes to and from the country. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud wrote on Twitter that the kingdom’s “firm and established position toward the Palestinian cause and people will not change.” However, even he did not name Israel in his tweet.