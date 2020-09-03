close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 3, 2020

Taiwan to change passport

World

 
September 3, 2020

By News Desk

TAIPEI: Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island’s name. Taiwan has complained during the outbreak that its nationals have encountered problems entering other countries, as Taiwanese passports have the words “Republic of China”, its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with “Taiwan” printed at bottom.

