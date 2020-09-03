Taiwan to change passport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI: Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island’s name. Taiwan has complained during the outbreak that its nationals have encountered problems entering other countries, as Taiwanese passports have the words “Republic of China”, its formal name, written in large English font at the top, with “Taiwan” printed at bottom.