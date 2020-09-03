Peace negotiators set to fly to Doha today

By News Desk

KABUL: An Afghan government-mandated negotiation team will fly to Qatar’s capital on Thursday (today) as they prepare for peace talks with the Taliban, a national reconciliation council spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear when peace talks will start. The Taliban have demanded a final set of 320 prisoners be released before they will negotiate. The government has this week set free 200, leaving 120 left, some of whom Western governments have objected to releasing. “Tomorrow the team is leaving for Doha,” Fraidoon Kwazoon, the spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah who is the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said on Wednesday.