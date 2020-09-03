Members of NA body on S&T visit NUST

Islamabad : Members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science & Technology, led by the Committee’s Chairman Sajid Mehdi, and accompanied by Additional Secretary Ministry of Science & Technology (MoST) Malik Qaiser Majeed along with representatives from NUTECH, PCRWR, etc, paid a visit to National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) here on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the members were given a comprehensive briefing on NUST’s global and national standing, academic and research output, multi-dimensional growth, research facilities, etc. In the discussion that ensued, Lt Gen (r) Naweed Zaman, HI(M), Rector NUST, apprised the delegates of some of the university’s latest offerings, including the establishment of Pakistan’s first-ever facility for the indigenous production of cardiac stents and miscellaneous other medical devices (to be inaugurated soon), Pakistan’s first National Science & Technology Park (NSTP), students’ meritorious accomplishments in some of the world’s prestigious S&T/innovation competitions, etc.