Trainees awarded

Islamabad : More than 300 trainees were awarded certificates in various skills at an event organised by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Women Development Centre, Tarlai, on Wednesday.

Director General, ICT, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi was the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony.

In her address, she emphasised on hard work and encouraged youth of rural ICT to benefit from these skill training centres offering various courses in computers and handicrafts. She said that she was delighted to meet the future generation involved in different innovative skills.