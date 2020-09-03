close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
September 3, 2020

WHO hands over flash floods relief items to NDMA

Islamabad

A
APP
September 3, 2020

Islamabad: World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday handed over the relief items including health emergency kits, surgical masks and protective equipment for health care workers to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for onward distribution among the flashfloods people in Sindh.

According to NDMA’s press release, the relief items also included three rescue boats for flashfloods of Sindh.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal lauded the role of NDMA in providing effective role in dealing with the emergency.

