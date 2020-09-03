close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 3, 2020

Five held for killing friend

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 3, 2020

Rawalpindi: The police arrest five accused for their alleged involvement in killing a friend in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police station, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to him, the accused Muhammad Adnan with his companions shot dead Muhammad Ibrahim and injured Rafqat Hussain over transaction dispute.

They managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

A police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO Gujar Khan using latest techniques and investigating on modern lines, managed to held accused identified as Zafran Muhammad, Raja Hamza, Raja Taifoor, Ansar Mehmood and Nabeel Bhatti. The police are conducting raids to arrest the ring leader Muhammad Adnan.

Latest News

More From Islamabad