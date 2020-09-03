Dr Faisal suggests ways to plug immunity gap

Islamabad : The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Wednesday called for joint working of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) to quickly plug the wide immunity gap for all vaccine-preventable diseases including polio.

Speaking as chair of a high-level meeting held at the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr. Faisal expressed concern over rising polio cases in Pakistan, and proposed that a systematic mechanism to monitor community sentiments should form the basis of an effective awareness campaign. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary Health Aamir Ashraf Khawaja, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, and other senior officials.

Terming polio eradication as the government’s top-most priority, the SAPM stressed the need to proactively involve all segments of society in the initiative. He emphasized that without the continued support of parents, a polio-free Pakistan cannot be achieved. Commenting on the results of the recent campaigns, Dr. Faisal lauded the commitment of frontline polio workers, who braved all odds to undertake house-to-house vaccination in hot and humid weather conditions.

Earlier on, Dr. Safdar presented an overview of the polio situation in Pakistan, focusing on current risks and challenges as well as strategies being adopted to overcome them. He said, the programme conducted a forensic analysis of the polio upsurge in 2019 and based on the same, a transformation process was initiated, leading to resumption of nationwide campaigns in December 2019 and February 2020.

Sharing results of the July and August campaigns conducted after COVID pause, Dr. Safdar highlighted initiatives undertaken to address community perceptions and stress the need for essential vaccination during COVID. “The programme engaged with religious leaders, local and social media influencers, and the media to promote vaccination based and to counter anti-vaccine propaganda.