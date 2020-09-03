Coronavirus claims no life in last 11 days in twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another 21 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking tally to 21,717 however no death due to the disease has been reported from the region in last 11 days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that from Rawalpindi district, only four new patients have been tested positive in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 6,051 while another 17 have been tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory taking tally to 15,666 in the federal capital.

After recovery of another 35 patients in ICT in last 24 hours, the number of active cases of the illness in the federal capital has become 456. In Rawalpindi, another three patients have recovered from the disease on Wednesday taking total number of active cases in the district to 98. As many as 88 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are still in home isolation in the district while 239 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.