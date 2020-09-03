Campaign to implement labour laws launched

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department secretary and Labour Welfare director general, a special campaign for implementation of labour laws has been launched here.

Arshad Mehmood Tarar, Director Labour, conducted inspections of various commercial and industrial establishments with particular focus on implementation of minimum wages, working hours and maintenance of record.

Furthermore, 69 inspections were conducted and 529 prosecutions due to noncompliance of labour laws were lodged in a court. Director Labour said the campaign will ensure guaranteed rights of workers under the law.