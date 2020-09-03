PHA to build cycling tracks in two parks

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to build cycling tracks on premises of Jilani Park and Bagh-e-Jinnah for the citizens.PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that starting healthy activities at parks was the top priority of the authority. He said PHA had planned to start two cycling tracks one at Jilani Park and other at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

He said the track at Jilani Park would be inaugurated on the occasion of Defence Day while the track in Bagh-e-Jinnah would be inaugurated on 10 September.Citizens will be able to cycle on the one kilometer track in the morning and evening. PHA DG said that for the convenience of the citizens, a cyclist coach would be hired who would regularly perform coaching duties for the citizens.

APP adds: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will celebrate Defence Day to pay homage to the martyrs of the 1965 war on 6 September. An event would be organised to mark the day at the Liberty Roundabout, this was said by a spokesperson for PHA while talking to APP on Wednesday. He said the PHA would mark the day with national zeal and zest, adding that the families of martyrs would also be invited to share their stories and views. She said that the programme would start in the evening at Liberty Roundabout where candles would be lit in the memory of martyrs of the 1965 war.