Alhamra academy resumes classes

LAHORE:Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is resuming its all classes in open air and the classes will be held one day apart with strict implementation of the SOPs to prevent COVID-19.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai Wednesday chaired a meeting with regard to resumption of the classes. Saman Rai said that Alhamra will continue its online literary and cultural activities. She said recording of 200 lectures in all 12 fields has been completed which will soon be uploaded on Alhamra YouTube channel for the young artists. The teachers of the academy expressed happiness on resumption of the classes.