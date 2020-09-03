Issue of NOC for cement plants to be addressed: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday said the issue of unnecessary delay in issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants will be solved as it is the top most priority of the government to create an investment-friendly environment and provide facilities to the investors.

He told this to a chairman of a business group, Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar, who called on him to discuss the matters relating to issuance of NOC for setting up new cement plants and delay by the provincial department concerned.

Fawad Ahmed Mukhtar said that his group intended to increase investment in the cement sector, but there is a hurdle in getting the NOC.The provincial minister assured him of issuance of NOC soon.

The minister said that it was necessary to bring new investment to Punjab to make it prosperous province. The Punjab government has evolved an effective strategy to bring new investment to the province. He said that investment of billions rupees will come by setting up new cement plants.