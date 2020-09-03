Rs6.3m fine collected for illegal dumping

LAHORE:Enforcement wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took action against 2,916 violators and fined them for improper disposal of solid waste in the city worth more than Rs6.3million.

Officials said enforcement wing of LWMC issued fine tickets and lodged cases in August against those involved in illegal dumping.The statement issued by LWMC here Wednesday said that LWMC MD stated that the company would take every step to make the city neat and clean.

He said that LWMC was a responsible organisation and performing its best in delivering but at the same time the mission to maintain cleanliness could not be achieved without promising and positive attitude from the general public.

He maintained that enforcement department took legal action against illegal dumping of waste in the city under the Local Government Act. Citizens may please dial LWMC official Helpline 1139 or can use CLEAN LAHORE mobile application for registering their complaints.