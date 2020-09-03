Massive drive against dengue ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman directed for a comprehensive and massive anti-dengue campaign to sensitise citizens because September and October were very critical with regard to dengue spread.

He said all dispensaries and basic and rural health facilities should be checked. He appreciated all DCs for best arrangements in Muharram and directed them to give appreciation letters to all officers and officials concerned in that regard. He stressed to step up anti-dengue indoor and outdoor activities and surveillance. He said Covid-19 cases were decreasing but corona threat was still looming. He passed these directions while chairing a meeting in his office on health issues of Lahore Division via a video link here on Wednesday. It was briefed in the meeting that during random sampling of Covid-19 below one percent positive cases appeared.

App lauded: The mobile phone application launched by the Punjab government, "Baldiaonline" has been well received by the people and in just two weeks the number of its registered users is touching the figure of 0.2 million. It was told by Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Department Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi in a statement on Wednesday. He said the LG&CD Department had initiated revolutionary measures, including the launch of Baldiaonline, to serve the people on the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar.He said the App was providing various online facilities to the citizens sitting at home, including registration of birth, death, marriage and divorce with the local government offices.

"Earlier, for these tasks, people had to go to the relevant office of the Local Government Department while the App is proving to be helpful in saving the citizens from the scourge of bribery, red tape and wait of days. He said the App was becoming an effective tool to send complaints against the LG Department employees as well as suggestions for the improvement of the department. He said that citizens could download the App from https://baldiaonline.punjab.gov.pk

MoU on road safety: National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) and a private university will help each other in the field of road safety, intelligent transport system, e–ticketing, surveillance and research, according to memorandum of understanding signed between the two organisations.

Motorway Police will organise road safety seminars and workshops to sensitise the students of the university about the road safety rules and traffic laws. Motorway Police will provide data relating to traffic and accidents to the students for research work and will provide full assistance in this regard. The university will extend help to Motorway Police relating to its e-ticketing and research. It was agreed that the university will offer concessional educational package to the children of Motorway Police employees. According to the MoU, the representatives of both sides will hold periodic meetings to have overview of the cooperation and find means of further extension in this regard.