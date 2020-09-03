Minister reviews steps to improve health cards service

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting to review measures to improve services for holders of Sehat Insaf Cards at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here Wednesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary SHME Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti and representatives of Punjab Health Initiatives Management Company and State Life. The officials of the PHIMC and State Life apprised the minister of the latest initiatives to improve the service delivery of Sehat Insaf Card programme.

The minister said, “In order to facilitate people, a number of new hospitals are on the cards. The government is providing quality healthcare services to Sehat Insaf Card holders at public and private facilities. Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Barrister Nabeel Awan is personally monitoring the feedback of the card holders. Measures are needed to address the complaints of the card holders and the all-out effort must be made to provide good quality services. As envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the situation has changed in Punjab hospitals. Our focus is on improvement and better management of public sector hospitals.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired the 20th syndicate meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) here on Wednesday. The registrar of the university presented agenda items of the meeting. The minister approved the decisions taken during the 19th syndicate meeting of the FJWU. The chair approved the hiring for the position of the associate professor of Nephrology on ad hoc basis. The chair granted approval for time-scale promotions of different employees, ad-hoc hiring of 12 employees and new hiring on vacant slots in the university.

A briefing was given to the chair on the development schemes at Mozang Teaching Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital as well as status of civil works at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital. The HEC budget for the year 2020-21, approval for procurement contract of good quality N95 and surgical masks was also granted.

The minister granted approval for hiring of tax consultant. The cleanliness contract for Mozang Teaching Hospital was also awarded for the year 2020-21. The minister asked project director and chief engineer not to make slightest compromise on the quality of work at Ganga Ram Mother and Child Hospital. She said a third party evaluation of the project will be conducted. She said she herself and her team is personally supervising the pace of work at seven Mother and Child Hospitals. The government, she added, is ensuring quality and transparency in the ongoing development schemes related to health.

Present in the meeting were Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Vice Chancellor FJWU Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shirin Khawar, Registrar Muneeza Qayyum, Medical Superintendant Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Ehtesham, MPAs, officials of related departments and syndicate members.

Farewell: A farewell ceremony is a great honour for any government employee, while those who serve the suffering humanity during their service cannot be forgotten in any way.

These views were expressed by Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital and Anwar Sultana, Nursing Supervisor while addressing a function held in the honour of Director Emergency Rana Muhammad Shafiq on the occasion of his retirement on Wednesday.

Naseem Khaliq, Uzma Yaseen and Sadaf Rafiq said that Dr Rana Shafiq during the service set all the targets given by the government and senior officials on time and performed his services 24 hours a day, which is undoubtedly a record. Dr Rana Muhammad Shafiq thanked all the organisers for arranging the function in his honour.