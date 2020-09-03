Rain likely

LAHORE:Cloudy weather continued to prevail in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to reach upper parts of the country during next 12-18 hours. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country. They predicted that more rain, wind, thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls may likely to occur in northeastern Punjab and Kashmir. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 31.8°C and minimum was 26.2°C.