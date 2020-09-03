PA passes six bills

LAHORE:The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed six bills including the Times Institute Bill 2020, The Punjab Waqf Properties (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Trusts Bill 2020, The Co –Operatives Societies (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Protected Areas Bill 2020, The Punjab Women Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Bills including the Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2020, the Punjab Parole Bill 2020, the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners Probation Release (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Probation of Offenders (Amendment) Bill 2020 were introduced in the House. Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery led by president Ayaz Shuja and Secretary Shahzad Malik boycotted the coverage of the session after it was barred from covering the assembly proceedings.