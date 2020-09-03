Swindler arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Dolphin police arrested a swindler posing as a spiritual leader here on Wednesday.The suspect was fooling a family in Raiwind by claiming that there was a cauldron of gold underground in their house.The suspect earlier had extracted Rs 0.4 million from the family for bringing reconciliation between the family members and prosperity.