Thu Sep 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 3, 2020

Swindler arrested

Lahore

LAHORE:Dolphin police arrested a swindler posing as a spiritual leader here on Wednesday.The suspect was fooling a family in Raiwind by claiming that there was a cauldron of gold underground in their house.The suspect earlier had extracted Rs 0.4 million from the family for bringing reconciliation between the family members and prosperity.

