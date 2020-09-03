CM’s house expenditures cut significantly in two years, says Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Wednesday said the PTI government has significantly reduced expenditure of Chief Minister’s House in last two years.

The minister revealed that expenses of CM’s House other than salaries of employees amounted to Rs238 million in 2017, 18, but the Punjab government under the leadership of Usman Buzdar reduced these expenses by 37 per cent to only Rs150.52 million.

He said Rs89.9 million was spent on gifts and recreation during 2017, 18 but Buzdar government brought it down by 56 per cent to Rs39.99 million. He added that provincial government also reduced cost of vehicles repair by 53 per cent and security cost of CM House by 85 per cent.

He said the government is custodian of national exchequer. He added on the other hand CM Office was used to launder money through personal servants during previous governments.