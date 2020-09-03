Three labourers die in plaza roof collapse

LAHORE:Three labourers died and five sustained injuries in a roof collapse of an under-construction plaza in Al Hafeez Garden, Manawan here on Wednesday.

The construction of second storey of the plaza was going on when the roof of first floor caved in, trapping seven people under its debris. The injured has been identified as Irfan, 37, son of Fida Hussain, Nasir, 38, son of Sher Muhammad, Abdul Majeed, 40, son of Ghulam Qadir, Munawar, 26, son of Amanullah and Abdul Rasheed, 25, son of Nawaz. They were evacuated within one hour and shifted to Lahore Services Hospital.

At least 30 rescuers and 12 emergency vehicles took part in the rescue operation. The rescuers cut the roof to evacuate the victims. The case was reported in Al Hafeez Garden in Manawan at around 1 pm. The operation took six hours to rescue the victims. The floor was being built for more shops.

Two die: Two people were killed while crossing Ferozepur Road near Naqeebabad on Wednesday.Police said Zafar, 59 and Arshad, 45, residents of Naqeebabad, were crossing the road when they were run over and injured by a speeding tractor-trolley. Both victims died on their way to DHQ Hospital, said Rescue 1122 officials. Sadr police were investigation.

Woman injured: A 36-year-old woman was injured in an accident on Multan Road here Wednesday. The victim identified as Mumtaz Bibi was walking along a road when a speeding van hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries. She was shifted to hospital.

Boy drowns: A ten-year-old boy drowned in a well in Gawaha Tibba Village near DHA Phase VIII here on Wednesday.fire incidents: A total of 89,701 emergencies were reported in August in the province, accord to the data released by Punjab Emergency Service. Out of the total, there 44,980 medical emergencies, 1,023 fire incidents, 3,063 crimes, 254 drowning incidents, 140 building collapses, nine explosions and 12,313 miscellaneous emergencies. The data revealed that highest number of fire incidents was reported in major cities. As many as 303 fire incidents were reported in Lahore, 90 in Faisalabad, 83 in Rawalpindi, 75 in Multan, 51 in Gujranwala, 30 in Bahawalpur, 34 in Sialkot, 25 in Sheikhupura and 24 in Sahiwal. The data showed that 5,650 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,522 in Faisalabad, 2,171 in Multan, 1,587 in Gujranwala, 1,059 in Bahawalpur, 953 in Sahiwal, 937 in Rawalpindi, 894 in Sheikhupura and 871 in Kasur.