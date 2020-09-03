Report sought on consumer protection councils

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the provincial agriculture secretary to submit a report with regard to the working of consumer protection councils as well as appointments of the chairmen of the consumer protection councils in various districts of the province.

The direction came on a petition of Amity International against the non-implementation of the consumer protection law. Petitioner Imran Shahzad submitted that 29 consumers courts had been established in the province, however, they were not working properly.

The petitioners requested the SHC to issue directives for the implementation of the Sindh Consumer Protection Act, 2014. He submitted that though the law was notified in March 2015, the government had yet to set up the consumer protection councils.

He submitted that the the agriculture secretary had made a statement before the court in August last year that the government would make all possible efforts for the constitution of the councils at the provincial and district levels within 20 days. A division bench of the high court headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the Sindh agriculture secretary to appear in person on the next hearing and submit a report.