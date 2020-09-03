Charity organisation to help rebuild homes destroyed in rains

Al-Khidmat Foundation has decided to establish six emergency response centres in rain-affected areas of Karachi where people have suffered heavy losses during recent rains.

The welfare organisation will also set up medical camps to provide health facilities as infectious diseases could be a major challenge after water recedes. “Karachiites have always supported people of other cities and areas of Pakistan during earthquakes, floods, disasters and calamities. Now, when they are in trouble, people of other provinces, cities and even those living abroad are willing to help and support those who are in distress in Karachi after the recent devastating rains,” said Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan President Abdul Shakoor as he addressed a news conference at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday.

He added that they had started a survey of the destroyed and damaged residential buildings and the organization would help the needy rebuild their homes and businesses. “As a long-term project, we have also decided to launch a specialised ambulance service in Karachi like other cities of Pakistan. State-of-the-art ambulances with trained and qualified staff and all required equipment would be introduced in Karachi to shift patients to save their lives,” he said.

“At the moment, people of Karachi are in distress. I have visited various areas of Karachi and I want to tell you that people have incurred losses of billions of rupees as their properties were irreversibly damaged due to rains and urban flooding.”

Claiming that the Al-Khidmat Foundation’s disaster management department rescued thousands of people during the recent rains, the foundation’s president said he was proud to announce that their volunteers used boats on Karachi’s roads to rescue stranded people. “We established dozens of camps in rain-affected areas and distributed cooked meals among hundreds of thousands of people.”

He added that at the moment, half a dozen medical camps were operational round-the-clock in the rain-affected eastern and northern areas of Karachi where doctors were providing health services and free medicines to the needy people.