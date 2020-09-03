Delay in city administrator’s appointment shows Sindh’s non-seriousness: PTI

Khurrum Sher Zaman, the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Karachi, has accused the Sindh chief minister of “taking an oath to do nothing in the province”.

Zaman, who is also a member of the Sindh Assembly, said the chief minister had once again “went for entertainment on a helicopter”. “The chief minister continues to please the party leaders by wasting people's money,” he added.

In his statement issued from the party secretariat Insaf House on Wednesday, Zaman said Sindh was submerged but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, was busy in defending his father's corruption. “The hangover of the people in power is about to end soon. Today, Sindh has submerged in water and the head of the province is only busy spreading suspicion.”

Despite the passage of four days, he said, the Sindh government had not decided on the appointment of an administrator for Karachi. “It seems the Sindh government is looking for an incompetent administrator like its ministers.”

He said the PTI had clarified its position on the appointment of the Karachi administration. “If the administrator is not neutral, we will protest. The delay in the appointment of an administrator in the city shows that the Sindh government is not serious in solving the city's problems.” He said the PPP should be ready as the time had come for a change in Sindh. “The federal government has come to the ground to solve the basic problems of the people of Sindh.”