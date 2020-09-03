FIR registered against DHA, Clifton residents who protested against CBC inaction after rains

A first information report has been registered against residents of the Defence Housing Authority and the Clifton neighbourhoods for “spreading fear, harassing people, vandalism, creating hindrances to the official work, fighting with the security guards and police as well as using offensive language against government institutions” during their Monday’s protest outside the office of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC).

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of a CBC official against those who held a protest over the non-provision of amenities and the slackness in removing rainwater from the roads within their respective localities despite the passage of almost a week since the heavy monsoon rains in the city.

The FIR No. 419/20 was lodged on Wednesday on behalf of Munawwar Hussain, son of Akbar Ali, a CBC employee, at the Darakhshan police station. The complainant stated in the FIR that scores of men, women and children participated in the protest after their houses were submerged in heavy monsoon rains on August 27; however, a group of 30 to 35 people forcibly entered the CBC building on Khayaban-e-Rahat and created a law and order situation on August 31 (Monday). Though the FIR has been registered against several protesters, the complainant has named 22 people who participated in the hours-long protest.

The police have placed multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR, which include 353, 148 147 and 506/34.

The police said they had registered a case after the CBC official approached them with a request to book protesters for attempting to enter their office, smashing windows, and vandalising property during Monday’s protest in Karachi. District South police chief SSP Sheraz Nazeer told The News that 30 to 35 protesters had been accused by the complainant.

“We registered the FIR the same day they approached police for the registration of the case,” said SSP Nazeer while talking to The News. “Now, the case has been moved to the investigation wing of the police to further probe into the case and the allegations made against the protesters.”

The officer said the police investigators would question the protesters nominated in the FIR and would also examine the videos that were circulated on media and social media. He said those proven guilty would get challans. No arrests were made till the filing of this news story.