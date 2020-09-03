Coronavirus kills six more, infects another 212 in Sindh

Six more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and 212 fresh cases have emerged in Sindh. The death toll from the deadly viral disease has hit 2,415, according to the Sindh chief minister.

In his daily COVID-19 situation report issued on Wednesday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said 6,351 tests for the detection of coronavirus were conducted in a day. So far, he added, 1,018,013 samples had been tested against which 129,827 positive cases had emerged in Sindh, which meant a detection rate of 13 per cent.

The chief minister said 3,807 patients were currently under treatment and of them, 3,492 were at homes, six in at isolation centres and 309 at hospitals. He added that the condition of 155 patients was critical, including 15 who were on life support.

According to the CM, 221 patients defeated the virus last night after which the total number of the recovered persons had reached 123,605. Of the new 212 cases, he said, 147 were from Karachi: 67 from District South, 34 District East, 18 from Korangi, 16 from District Central, eight from Malir and four District West.

Thatta has reported nine cases, Badin six, Sanghar and Sujawal three each, Tando Mohammad Khan, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Matiari and Ghotki two each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot one each, he added.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Sindh on Tuesday was also six, which shows that the pandemic has been losing intensity. However, despite this, there is still the need for following the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The CM has been urging the people of Sindh to follow all the precautionary measures so that the cases of viral disease do not rise. The number of new cases that had emerged in Sindh on Tuesday was 146, of which 88 belonged to Karachi. Of them 20 were from District South and District Korangi, 18 from District Central, 16 from District East, eight from District West and six from District Malir.