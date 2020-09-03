Aussie Rules final in historic switch from virus-hit Melbourne

MELBOURNE: The Australian Rules grand final will be played outside Melbourne for the first time as the city battles a major coronavirus outbreak, officials said Wednesday, with Brisbane hosting the showpiece match.

The season finale has been played in Melbourne since 1898, mostly at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground, where more than 100,000 flock to the game’s spiritual home.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said switching the match was “an extraordinarily difficult decision” but community safety was paramount.

“The 2020 AFL Grand Final will be played in Queensland... the Covid-19 pandemic has left a cloud over our community and our game,” McLachlan told reporters.