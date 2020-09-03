PCB thanks team, support staff for touring England

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan thanked and congratulated the 44-member squad on the completion of a challenging, demanding and unprecedented tour of England.

Wasim said in a message: “On behalf of the PCB, I am grateful to each and every player and support staff personnel for their extraordinary display of courage, sacrifice and dedication for the resumption of cricket during extremely tough and uncertain times. Not only the PCB, but the entire cricket community and fans acknowledge their gesture and appreciate them for rising to the occasion.

“It is human instinct to surround oneself with family and loved ones in times of trouble, but these men put the larger interests of the country and the game before themselves by committing to this tour. It has made me extremely proud that these men raised their hands for this unusual two-and-a-half-month-long journey despite an option to withdraw from it due to grave Covid-19 situation at their destination.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the England and Wales Cricket Board for providing over-the-top hospitality to our team. They were looked after really well and were provided top-notch facilities.”