PCB may bring back some coaches in new roles

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering bringing some of the coaches it recently dismissed in new roles, sources said. They said that Director National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan and CEO Wasim Khan have discussed this matter.

Khan briefed the CEO on newly announced provincial coaches, upcoming domestic season and SOPs under which cricket activities will be resumed at NHPC.

The Board appointed coaches for six cricket associations last week. Abdul Razzaq (KP), Basit Ali (Sindh), Faisal Iqbal (Baluchistan), Shahid Anwar (Central Punjab), Abdur Rehman (Southern Punjab) and Mohammad Wasim (Northern) will be the head coaches of the regions’ First-XIs. The coaches left out are Arshad Khan, Raj Hans (both Balochistan), Ijaz Ahmed Junior, Naveed Anjum (both Central Punjab), Kabir Khan, Sajid Shah (both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Manzoor Elahi and Tahir Mahmood (both Northern), Azam Khan, Tauseef Ahmed, Shaukat Mirza (all Sindh) and Javed Hayat (Southern Punjab). The coaches retained are Abdul Rehman, Akram Raza, Bilal Ahmed, Fahad Akram, Hussain Khosa, Iqbal Imam, Kamran Khan, Mazhar Dinari, Mohammad Masroor, Mohammad Wasim, Rafatullah Mohmand, Saeed Anwar Junior, Sajjad Akbar, Samiullah Niazi, Saqib Faqir, Shahid Anwar, Shoaib Khan, Tahir Mahmood, Tanvir Shaukat, Wasim Haider and Zahoor Elahi.