British Junior Open cancellation disappoints Pak players

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash players are disappointed because of the cancellation of the 2021 edition of British Junior Open.

England Squash has announced the British Junior Open 2021, scheduled to take place in Birmingham from January 2-6, has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event attracts more than 600 of the world’s finest junior athletes from 55 nations.

“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of next year’s British Junior Open,” said Keir Worth, CEO at England Squash.

“The ongoing pandemic and the restrictions on international travel pose a major risk, and the health and safety of athletes, spectators and all those involved is paramount in these unprecedented times.

“This decision was not made lightly and the organising committee has explored all viable options to safely host this historic tournament but the unpredictability of COVID-19 makes it logistically untenable.

“We look forward to hosting the event in 2022 when the Commonwealth Games comes to Birmingham and to provide a spectacular showcase for squash,” he added.

This cancellation of the prestigious event has disappointed Pakistani players who performed well in the last edition of the event.

“Our players are disheartened as they performed well in the last edition and were quite confident of performing well once again,” said Munawwar Zaman, Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwah Squash Association, while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He added that Hamza Khan won the under-15 event and M Ammad finished fourth in that category in the last edition.

“They were set to play the under-17 event this time and were quite sure of winning the titles,” said Munawwar.

He added that his son Noor Zaman finished fourth in the last edition in the under-17 event and he had to play the same event.

“But he will now miss this category as he will have crossed the age limit the next time the event is held. He will play the under-19 event in the 2022 BJO edition,” said Munawwar.

He said that the players did not expect the cancellation of the event. They had been preparing hard for the championship, he added.

“We thought it would be postponed but the cancellation has really come hard on our players. This is not good news,” said Munawwar.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s Abdullah Nawaz finished 6th in the under-13 event.

Meanwhile, Scottish Squash has confirmed the cancellation of the Scottish Junior Open, which was scheduled to be held from December 28-30.