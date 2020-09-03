PFF to conduct coaching clinics in GB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) will conduct coaching clinics for female footballers in Danyore, Gilgit and Gulmit, Gojal, Hunza on Thursday (today) and Friday.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging young female footballers in the GB region to take up the sport professionally and help them improve their footballing skills.

The first coaching clinic will be conducted in Muhammad Abad jk ten Danyore, Gilgit Football Ground, on Thursday at 1pm. The coaching clinic in Gulmit, Gojal, Hunza will take place at the FG Boys High School Football Ground on Friday at 11am.

National Technical Director Daniel Limones said it is important for girls to be given the same opportunities as are available to boys. “Let us encourage them not to take a step backwards and we will all move forward,” he said.

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli said the coaching clinics are just the first steps towards football development in GB. “Development of women’s football is as important to us as that of men’s. And we know GB is rich with talent, specially the girls there,” said Zainli.