PSL remaining matches in Lahore from November 14-17

LAHORE: The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

There had been reports that the matches would be played in Karachi, but the PCB announced that the four matches would be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, and the event will conclude on November 17.

The league had been halted on March 17 because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The dates have been finalised following consultations and discussions with Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

The matches will be played under Covid-19 protocols, with a bio-secure bubble in place for players, match officials and relevant staff. The matches are currently planned to be held behind closed doors, though the situation will be closely monitored and will be reviewed in October.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “This announcement puts speculations to bed and provides absolute clarity and ample time for teams to plan and prepare for these crunch matches.

“It was important at this stage to state our intent and lock these dates in the diary in the best interest of the teams and the tournament.

“The PCB was always keen and committed to hosting the remaining four matches as it believed an event of the magnitude of the HBL Pakistan Super League deserved a winner.

“The hosting of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 matches also endorses Pakistan’s resilience in overcoming difficulties and challenges no matter what the nature. PCB is planning to hold its 2020-21 domestic season, which will include a number of age-group, men and women competitions, as well as home international series against Zimbabwe and South Africa,” said Wasim.

“All domestic 2020-21 season matches will prove to be catalyst for the successful planning and delivery of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, which will be held in February/March next year,” he added.

Fixtures (start times to be confirmed in due course): Nov 14 – Qualifier (Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings); Eliminator 1 (Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi) Nov 15 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) Nov 17 – Final.