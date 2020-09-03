Babar hails Wahab after third T20 win

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam termed Wahab Riaz’s penultimate over as a turning point, enabling Pakistan to level the T20 series, winning the third one following many ups and downs at the Old Trafford (Manchester) on Tuesday.

Wahab just conceded three runs and took an important wicket of Moin Ali (61) to tilt the balance in Pakistan’s favour. England required 20 off last two overs with set Ali at the crease when Wahab sprung his magic.

“Definitely that overturned the match completely in our favour. He is an experienced campaigner who always rose to the occasion,” Babar said during a video link interview at the end of the tour.

Pakistan T20 captain admitted that cricket has always been a cruel game when questioned about his feelings when Sarfaraz Ahmed missed Ali’s stumping, Shadab Khan was hit for three sixes and Haris Rauf conceded penultimate ball six. “This is cricket. Sometimes you miss easy chances and get hit unexpectedly. On a day anything can happen and any player can click. I am pleased with Haris that he bowled an immaculate final delivery.”

He backed Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik’s inclusion in the team. “You need to have a combination of youth and experience in the team. Juniors always learn from seniors and that is what happened with me. I have learnt a lot from Malik and Hafeez Bhai. Their presence always turns handy to others. Hafeez’s exceptional performance in the T20 series worked wonders for Pakistan. He went on to finish it off when it comes to setting a tough target for opponents.”

As a captain, he said he had learnt a lot during the tour. “When you have such a powerful coaching staff with you, the learning process never stops. When it comes to handling my resources at the ground, I make required changes rather than taking advice from the dressing room.”

Babar defended his performance as a batsman, saying he never took captaincy pressure rather than always tried to play a normal game. “I had a good start of the tour but couldn’t continue in the same vein for the rest of the innings. It is always difficult to be consistent in England where you have to cope with different situations. However, as a batsman I have learnt a lot. You would find me a different batsman during coming tours and series.”

Babar defended Shadab Khan’s role as a pinch hitter. “He had played some good innings during Pakistan Super League (PSL) coming at No three and four positions for the Islamabad United. We thought he would be handy and that is why he was given a chance.”

Regarding Shoaib Malik’s becoming a mere spectator in the third T20, Babar said sometimes such things happen.

“It is not necessary in all matches that all players get batting and bowling chances. You have to manage your resources amid given circumstances.”

He gave credit to supporting staff for making themselves available every time they were asked for help on the tour. “Look it was an unprecedented tour that required different handling. We were lucky to have such a cooperative supporting staff and coaches who always get ready for our support and help. Younis Khan’s Influence was great and I hope that he would continue to be our future batting coach also. I always seek guidance and help from coaches including Misbahul Haq and Younis.”

He also came to Azhar Ali’s defence as a captain in the Test cricket. “He is a good captain who always tries to lead from the front. He showed that during the third Test. I would back Azhar as a Test captain though it is the Pakistan Cricket Board which takes such decisions.”

On the whole he said that he really enjoyed the tour. “This tour has given us time to sit together, share views and more importantly we had a lot of time at our disposal to train and work hard. We were unlucky to have missed the chance to win the second Test against England which we could have.”

Score Board

England won toss

Pakistan

*Babar Azam b Curran 21

Fakhar Zaman b Moeen 1

Haider Ali b Jordan 54

Mohammad Hafeez not out 86

Shadab Khan c Curran b Jordan 15

Imad Wasim not out 6

Extras (lb1, nb1, w5) 7

Total (4 wickets, 20 overs) 190

Did not bat: Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Fall: 1-2, 2-32, 3-132, 4-177

Bowling: Mahmood 4-0-37-0 (1w); Moeen 1-0-10-1; Jordan 4-0-29-2; Curran 4-0-32-1; Gregory 4-0-41-0 (1w, 1nb); Rashid 3-0-40-0 (2w)

England

T. Banton lbw b Rauf 46

J. Bairstow b Afridi 0

D. Malan c Zaman b Imad 7

*E. Morgan run out 10

Moeen Ali c and b Wahab 61

S. Billings c Imad b Wahab 26

L. Gregory b Afridi 12

C. Jordan run out 1

T. Curran not out 8

A. Rashid not out 3

Extras (b5, lb2, nb2, w2) 11

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 185

Did not bat: S Mahmood

Fall: 1-1, 2-26, 3-65, 4-69, 5-126, 6-170, 7-172, 8-174

Bowling: Afridi 4-0-28-2; Imad 4-0-35-1; Rauf 4-0-41-1 (1nb); Wahab 4-0-26-2 (1nb, 1w); Shadab 4-0-48-0 (1w)

Result: Pakistan won by 5 runs

Man of the Match: Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Man of the series: Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Umpires: David Millns (ENG), Mike Burns (ENG)