Graft-buster

BRASALIA: The prosecutor leading Brazil’s biggest-ever corruption probe, "Operation Car Wash," said on Wednesday he was stepping down for family reasons, after six years putting some of the biggest names in politics and business behind bars. Deltan Dallagnol, 40, the coordinating prosecutor on the investigation, said in a video on Twitter that his 22-month-old daughter had been diagnosed with developmental delays that "will require our very intense dedication as parents."