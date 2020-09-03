close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 3, 2020

Vaccine trial

World

AFP
September 3, 2020

MANAMA: In a Bahrain exhibition centre that used to hold jewellery shows and book fairs before the coronavirus pandemic, Mohammed al-Blooshi and other masked volunteers wait for a dose of a Chinese trial vaccine. "It is a service to humanity", says Blooshi, one of thousands in the wealthy Gulf country set to participate in the study.

Latest News

More From World