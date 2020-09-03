close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
AFP
September 3, 2020

Uruguayan army colonel

World

AFP
September 3, 2020

MONTEVIDEO: A retired army colonel arrested over crimes during the Uruguayan dictatorship admitted to murder, kidnapping and torture, according to official documents released late on Tuesday. "I executed many people, kidnapped and imprisoned in various countries, for which I received congratulations from the army high command during the process and in democracy until last year," wrote Gilberto Vazquez in 2006.

