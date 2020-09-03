Lebanon’s ‘PM’ bids to form cabinet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister designate was to kick off talks on Wednesday on forming a crisis government within two weeks to begin enacting desperately needed reforms in the disaster-hit country. Government formation is usually a drawn-out process in multi-confessional Lebanon where a complex political system seeks to share power between different religious groups.