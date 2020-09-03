Tunisia lawmakers approve new govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TUNIS: Tunisia’s parliament approved the country’s third government in less than a year on Wednesday, overcoming discontent among lawmakers incensed by how the administration was formed and averting the threat of disruptive early elections. Former interior minister Hichem Mechichi was confirmed as premier after his cabinet, dominated by independent technocrats, secured support from nearly two-thirds of the chamber’s deputies overnight.