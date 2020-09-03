close
Thu Sep 03, 2020
AFP
September 3, 2020

Tunisia lawmakers approve new govt

TUNIS: Tunisia’s parliament approved the country’s third government in less than a year on Wednesday, overcoming discontent among lawmakers incensed by how the administration was formed and averting the threat of disruptive early elections. Former interior minister Hichem Mechichi was confirmed as premier after his cabinet, dominated by independent technocrats, secured support from nearly two-thirds of the chamber’s deputies overnight.

