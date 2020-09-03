Vaccine trial

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANAMA: In a Bahrain exhibition centre that used to hold jewellery shows and book fairs before the coronavirus pandemic, Mohammed al-Blooshi and other masked volunteers wait for a dose of a Chinese trial vaccine. "It is a service to humanity", says Blooshi, one of thousands in the wealthy Gulf country set to participate in the study.