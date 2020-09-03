Uruguayan army colonel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTEVIDEO: A retired army colonel arrested over crimes during the Uruguayan dictatorship admitted to murder, kidnapping and torture, according to official documents released late on Tuesday. "I executed many people, kidnapped and imprisoned in various countries, for which I received congratulations from the army high command during the process and in democracy until last year," wrote Gilberto Vazquez in 2006.