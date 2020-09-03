tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAGHDAD: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make his first official visit to Iraq on Wednesday, where he hopes to help Baghdad reassert its "sovereignty" despite simmering US-Iran tensions. Coming straight from a two-day trip to Beirut, the capital of crisis-hit Lebanon, Macron will be the most significant leader to visit Iraq since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi came to power in May.