Mexican docs

MEXICO CITY: For newly graduated doctors on the front line of Mexico’s coronavirus battle, the health crisis unleashed by the pandemic has been unlike anything they imagined during years of training.

"Never during our studies did they prepare us to see something like this," said Mariana Benitez, who was recruited in April to join the fight at a hospital in the capital. "At first it was all very new and there were so many patients that you were surprised, like what is happening?" the 26-year-old said.