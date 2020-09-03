EU warns against shortening Covid quarantine

BRUSSELS: The president of Madrid, the Spanish city hardest hit by the coronavirus, said that “virtually all the youngsters” about to return to high school within the area are more likely to choose up the virus over the approaching months.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso insisted on Wednesday, that the mandatory steps had been taken to make colleges “very secure locations”, however mentioned such measures weren’t in place away from the classroom.

“Over the course of the college, it’s doubtless that virtually all the youngsters will get it a method or one other,” she informed esRadio on Wednesday.“That’ll in all probability be as a result of they choose it up over the weekend at a household gathering, or within the park within the afternoon, or from a classmate. We simply don’t know as a result of the virus may be anyplace.”

On Wednesday, the regional authorities contracted a non-public firm to start testing 100,000 college employees for Covid-19 antibodies as households put together for a staggered return to high school over the approaching days.

Instructing unions criticised the brief discover given for the check, which led to very large queues as employees lined up round check centres.Spain recorded 8,115 new instances of Covid-19 on Tuesday night, 2,731 of them recognised within the earlier 24 hours, in response to the newest figures from the nationwide well being ministry.Over the previous seven days, 159 folks have died from the virus, bringing the demise toll to 29,152. The newest statistics carry the nation’s whole to 470,973 instances, of which 99,889 have been logged over the previous fortnight. Of these 99,899 instances, 31,947 are within the Madrid area.

The prime minister and Spain’s centre for well being emergencies have expressed concern over the scenario in Madrid this week. On Tuesday, Madrid’s metropolis council introduced that the capital’s 3,800 parks and inexperienced areas could be closed from 10pm till 6am in an effort to halt the unfold of the virus.

Police in Madrid are additionally cracking down on events, which may facilitate the unfolding of the virus.The European Union is warning governments not to reduce the 14-day quarantine for people infected with Covid-19 as some develop the infection even after two weeks, the head of the bloc’s health agency said, signalling a new surge in cases in Europe.

Germany, the EU’s largest country, informed EU authorities that it planned to shorten the quarantine length, following similar moves by the Netherlands and Norway, minutes of a late-August meeting show.

“We are looking to provide some evidence to decision makers on what kind of risks they would take if quarantine was shorter,” Andrea Ammon, head of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), told EU lawmakers in a regular hearing on Wednesday.

She cautioned that in 3-4 per cent of cases, infections emerge only after 14 days, which is currently the standard length of the Covid-19 quarantine.

Germany’s health minister, Jens Spahn, has said the country will not need to enter another nationwide lockdown over the winter to keep Covid-19 under control despite a rising number of infections.

After initially keeping infections and deaths relatively low compared with other European countries, the number of new cases in Germany has accelerated in recent weeks, raising fears of a second wave.